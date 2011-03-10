Munoz gets opportunity for pilot's-eye view on NFL-USO tour

Friday morning, we left FOB Marmal in Black Hawk helicopters for FOB Ghormach, which is in a very secluded area of the country. It's very rare for the troops here to get visitors and they are a very close group because of that. Then it was back in the helicopters for a stop at FOB Griffin, then another short trip to FOB Spann. Each time we stopped at one of the bases, we toured their facilities then had a meet and greet, signed autographs and took pictures. At each stop, we wanted to hear their stories, and they wanted to hear about the NFL. So far, the hot topic is the upcoming draft!