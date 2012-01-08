Mundy: Don't blame Taylor for Steelers' OT loss to Broncos

Published: Jan 08, 2012 at 02:51 PM

The Denver Broncos won the overtime coin toss, and Tim Tebow quickly went to work.

One play later, the capacity crowd at Sports Authority Field at Mile High was roaring, and the Pittsburgh Steelers were reeling after a blown pass coverage led to a 29-23 wild-card playoff defeat.

On NFL Network
"NFL Replay" will re-air the Broncos' 29-23 OT win over the Steelers on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

» Can't wait? Watch it now on Game Rewind
» NFL Network schedule

Demaryius Thomas hauled in a play-action pass from Tebow at the Broncos' 38-yard line, stiff-armed Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor and then outraced safety Ryan Mundy to the end zone for the winning, 80-yard touchdown just 11 seconds into the extra session.

"I felt like I probably could have helped Ike out," said Mundy, who was filling in for Ryan Clark as Pittsburgh's leading tackler sat out as a precaution because of a blood disorder that's exacerbated by Denver's altitude. "That's a tough coverage for (Taylor). No help, and my help was late. This game wasn't on Ike. We win as a team, we lose as a team."

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a conversation with Taylor after the game, but he wanted the exact nature of it to remain private.

"I told him I loved him," said Roethlisberger, who played on an injured ankle and went 22-of-44 passing for 289 yards and one TD.

After the game, Taylor congratulated the Broncos on their win while also offering up an apology to Steelers fans.

"I apologize for playing the worst game at the wrong time apologize to my teammates steelernation and family. Luv y'all to def," Taylor wrote on Twitter.

The Tebow-to-Thomas connection denied fans a good look at the NFL's new playoffs overtime rule. Under the new format, which came into play for the first time in this game, each team is guaranteed a possession in overtime -- unless, that is, the team that takes the ball first scores a touchdown.

Darlington: Thrill of Tebow's lifetime

We've seen Tim Tebow

thrill us before, but nothing like he did in Denver's wild-card victory over Pittsburgh, Jeff Darlington writes. More...

"They said, 'We're going to run this play, all you have to do is cross the safety's face,' " said Thomas, like Tebow a 2010 first-round draft pick. "I was walking to the line and saw the safety come down, and I knew, at that time, the play we had called, the only person I had to beat was the corner."

That corner was Taylor, and Thomas did as he planned, making the Steelers the latest victims of Tebow's magic.

"He won. That's all that matters," Steelers safety Troy Polamalu said. "They won, I should say.

"They'll be able to play New England next week (in the divisional round), and that will be a good challenge for them."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals' Joe Burrow to fully participate in joint practice with Rams, happy to have Jessie Bates back

Joe Burrow told reporters Wednesday that he will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, which will be shared with the Los Angeles Rams.

news

2022 NFL Preseason, Week 3: One thing to watch on each of the 32 teams

Can Ravens TE Isaiah Likely provide an encore to last week's stunning display? Will Titans QB Malik Willis even out his roller-coaster play? Is Eagles LB Nakobe Dean about to lock up a starting spot? Eric Edholm spotlights one thing to watch on each of the 32 teams in Week 3 of the preseason.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith to start preseason finale vs. Cowboys

Has Geno Smith won the Seahawks' starting quarterback job? It might not be official, but it now feels as close to that as possible.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 24

Veteran linebacker Trey Flowers is set to work out for the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking today.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE