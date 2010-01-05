Multitude of rematches make for interesting Wild-Card Weekend

In employing the psychology he learned from one of his greatest mentors, Bill Parcells, the Saints' coach loves all of the criticism and doubts directed toward a team that once had realistic aspirations of a perfect season. It gives him plenty of material with which to prod his players as they prepare for their Jan. 16 divisional-round playoff game. Just like Parcells did when he prodded the likes of Lawrence Taylor as coach of the New York Giants. During one of Taylor's rare slumps, Parcells would make a point of goading him at practice with lines like this: "We're just going to have to change your name to 'What's the matter with ...' Because all I ever hear from everybody is, 'What's the matter with Lawrence? What's the matter with Lawrence?' "