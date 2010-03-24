Multitude of QB-needy teams could make move with Eagles

There has been quite a bit of buzz at the meeting that McNabb could end up elsewhere in the not-too-distant future. At least two teams have shown enough seriousness in acquiring him to get the Eagles' attention, and Philadelphia's preference for the 2010 season is to go with Kolb, who was drafted to be McNabb's successor. The sentiment of at least one league source is that the Eagles might have already waited too long to make a trade that would bring them the first-round compensation they are known to be seeking, and if they wait any longer they could wind up getting considerably less.