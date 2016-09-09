Multiple shootouts on tap for Week 1 daily fantasy

Marvin Jones and Golden Tate are in great position to shine after their ADPs rose in the offseason. Jones especially should have an ideal matchup with the aging Cromartie on the outside. Donte Moncrief is the optimal play on the other side. The Lions' Darius Slay began shadowing top receivers last season and quarterback avoided him, targeting Slay on less than 16 percent of his attempts. If Slay locks up with Hilton, that will leave Moncrief to feast on Nevin Lawson on the opposite side. Moncrief is the more complete route-runner in the short areas of the field and Andrew Luck will need to get the ball out quickly behind that offensive line. Look for Moncrief to lead the team in receptions in this spot and he's also their best red zone threat. However, you can't go wrong plucking from Luck, Stafford or any of their receivers in this game. It has a strong chance to finish as the highest-scoring contest of the opening week of the 2016 season.