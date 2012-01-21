Multiple factors led to end of OC Arians' time in Pittsburgh

Published: Jan 21, 2012 at 01:40 AM

Bruce Arians' departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers officially was labeled a retirement, but a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Saturday that the assistant coach was told that his contract would not be renewed this offseason.

The source said Arians wasn't fired.

A report in Saturday's edition of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reveals that the decision to end Arians' five-year tenure as Steelers offensive coordinator was made by people other than Arians.

The Post-Gazette reported, citing sources inside and outside the organization, that coach Mike Tomlin told Arians more than once since the team's playoff loss to Denver that he wanted him to return. The newspaper reported that Arians told his assistants and others that he planned to be back with the team in 2012, but sources said the decision to part ways with Arians came from someone higher up in the organization than Tomlin.

Lombardi: Ravens think different

Baltimore hired John Harbaugh over Rex Ryan in 2008. Michael Lombardi credits owner Steve Bisciotti for his outside-the-box thinking. More ...

The Post-Gazette reported team president Art Rooney II appears to be the guy who pulled the trigger.

A league source told La Canfora that quarterback coach Randy Fichtner is an in-house option to replace Arians.

NFL Network's Michael Lombardi said that running backs coach Kirby Wilson could have been a candidate to fill the vacant spot, but his health makes that unlikely. Wilson sustained burns to his arms and legs in a house fire in early January.

The Post-Gazette reported Arians could not be reached.

The Steelers produced two 1,000-yard receivers this season in Mike Wallace and Antonio Brown, and the team had its best per-carry average (4.4 yards) since 2001. The Post-Gazette reported that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was close to Arians, is not happy with the move.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield, frustrated Browns not savoring Week 11 win over Lions: 'I played like (expletive)'

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ had a dreadful, no good, very ugly Sunday, and yet, the Browns still beats the Lions. Neither he nor his team were pleased with how they did it.
news

Matt Nagy: Bears still 'gathering the facts' with Justin Fields' rib injury

The Bears continue to evaluate ﻿Justin Fields﻿' rib injury after the rookie left Sunday's loss to the Ravens. Coach Matt Nagy said the club is "still gathering the facts" and couldn't provide a further update on Fields' status for Thursday's game in Detroit.
news

NFL Week 11's biggest decisions: Brandon Staley, Mike Tomlin get bold on Sunday night

Brandon Staley and Mike Tomlin both brought their decision-making A-game for the Chargers' and Steelers' prime-time showdown. The NGS team evaluates several of the biggest decisions from Week 11.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Nov. 22

A.J. Brown's latest ailment and resulting examination has produced a positive initial return. X-rays on the Titans WR's chest injury suffered Sunday came back negative, Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW