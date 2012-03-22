Mularkey says Jaguars made play to acquire Tebow in trade

"I wanted to make sure they were updated with where things are and where they aren't, and that what we told them from the beginning had not changed," Mularkey said. "We wanted to reconfirm it. We hadn't been in contact with (Gabbert) for a number of weeks because of the way the new CBA is, but I just thought with the way things were going down it was important he heard from me and my belief in him and that why we brought him here had not changed."