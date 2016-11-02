Mularkey plans to get Derrick Henry more involved

With star running back DeMarco Murray nursing a toe injury, coach Mike Mularkey indicated the plan is to increase his rookie power back's workload at San Diego on Sunday.
"We'd like to get him more involved," Mularkey said, per Jason Wolf of the Tennesseean. "That's (dependent on) how the flow of the game is going to go."
Henry is coming off of his best game of the season, establishing career highs in carries (16) and rushing yards (60) versus the Jaguars in Week 8.
Murray was limited in Wednesday's practice, though it doesn't appear that he's in danger of missing Sunday's action.
"(Murray) did a little bit, but we are going to be smart with him," Mularkey explained, via the team's website. "I think it will be more and more (work) as the week goes on. ... He was limited today and we'll see how it turns out tomorrow."
A rejuvenated Murray is second only to Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott in rushing yards at midseason. Tennessee's offensive line is intent on ensuring that he wins the NFL rushing title.
While that's a worthwhile goal, it should not come at the expense of overburdening a workhorse back on pace to reach 375 touches for the second time in his career. It would be smart of Mularkey to start mixing in his talented rookie, allowing Murray to rest at opportune times.