Mularkey hires four more assistants for Jaguars' staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- New Jacksonville Jaguars coach Mike Mularkey has added four more coaches to his staff.
Mularkey hired special teams coordinator John Bonamego, running backs coach Sylvester Croom, tight ends coach Bobby Johnson and receivers coach Jerry Sullivan on Friday.
Bonamego spent last season as an assistant special teams coach in New Orleans. This will mark his second time in Jacksonville. He worked for the Jaguars from 1999 to 2002, spending his final season as special teams coordinator.
The 57-year-old Croom spent the last three years as running backs coach in St. Louis. Johnson spent the past two seasons as assistant offensive line coach for Buffalo following 15 years at the college level.
The 65-year-old Sullivan did not coach in 2011. He previously served as receivers coach/senior assistant for San Francisco (2005-10).
