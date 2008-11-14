Mularkey has given Falcons extreme makeover on offense

"Mike likes to change stuff up, and with Matt and the offensive line, which is very heady, that allows Mike to change this and that weekly," Gandy said. "This system is about allowing the quarterback to play, to make throws or runs or do things he can do. It's about moving the chains. If it's second-and-2 you go get the first down. Not, 'Oh, it's second-and-2, let's go long.' It's a very efficient offense. It's about constantly keeping the pressure on the defense and using the talent. He's not trying to make Jerious Norwood into Jerome Bettis or make Michael Turner try things he's not comfortable with."