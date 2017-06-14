Mularkey: Corey Davis productive in return to practice

The 6-foot-3 playmaker was held back during organized team activies after he underwent an operation on his ankle in January and missed most of the pre-draft work.
Davis finally partook fully in Tuesday's minicamp and said he's "100 percent."
"It feels real good," Davis said, per the team's official website. "Today is the first day they let me do everything. They have sort of been cautious with me. So it felt good to go out there and do everything, and compete with my team and get better."
Per Jim Wyatt of the team's official website, Davis made several impressive plays during the workout.
"We've been the ones that have monitored Corey Davis -- we've basically told him the plays we wanted him to be in," Titans coach Mike Mularkey said. "Now, we are leaving it up to him. What does he feel comfortable with his body? How much can he do? From what I know it looks like he did everything, and that's a credit to him.
"He caught a lot of balls today. This is the most reps he's had since he's been here, and he was very productive today, in a variety of routes. It was a good day for Corey Davis."
Davis has the size, speed, and run-after-the-catch ability to become Marcus Mariota's go-to weapon as a rookie. With the wideout's injury seemingly in the past, the duo should ramp up their connection in training camp.