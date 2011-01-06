Mularkey cancels Broncos interview until after Falcons season

"I don't believe anybody that's not had that NFL experience can make that jump -- other than Harbaugh. There's nobody (else) in the college ranks that we're interested in talking to," said Elway, who attended Stanford. "And preferably we'd like to have some head-coaching background in the NFL, but it's not a must. If there's a guy who's a coordinator that's up and coming and shows that he can be the head coach and understands that, then he'll be the guy."