Muhammad Wilkerson signing 1-year deal with Packers

Published: Mar 13, 2018
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Former Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson is reuniting with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine in Green Bay.

The defensive lineman is signing with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Wilkerson will play under a one-year deal worth $5 million, plus $3 million in incentives, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

After his release from New York, Wilkerson first visited Green Bay before meeting with the Saints, Chiefs and Redskins in recent days.

As Jets coordinator under Rex Ryan, Pettine was instrumental in drafting and developing Wilkerson, the No. 30 overall selection back in 2011.

The former Temple star started 101 out of 105 games in seven years with Gang Green. After earning Pro Bowl recognition as one of the league's most disruptive defensive linemen in 2015, Wilkerson ended up breaking his fibula in the finale of that season.

Although the Jets showed good faith by rewarding him with a five-year, $85 million deal in 2016, Wilkerson has disappeared on the field and disappointed off the field ever since.

Of the 85 players with at least 300 pass-rush snaps in 2017, per NFL Research, Wilkerson ranked No. 69 with a pressure rate of just 5.4 percent. After racking up 28.5 sacks from 2013 to 2015, he has managed a paltry eight quarterback takedowns in 28 games over the past two years.

The question is whether he lost motivation on a rebuilding team once he got paid or if he's simply not the same player since the leg injury.

The Packers are banking on Pettine to extract whatever potential remains in the enigmatic 300-pounder.

