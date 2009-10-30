Muhammad, Godfrey out for Panthers vs. Cardinals

Published: Oct 30, 2009 at 11:41 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers will be without starting receiver Muhsin Muhammad and free safety Charles Godfrey for Sunday's game at Arizona.

Reserve tight end Dante Rosario was also ruled out Friday.

Muhammad missed practice this week because of a sprained knee and will likely be replaced by Dwayne Jarrett. Rookie Sherrod Martin could start for Godfrey, who was wearing a cast and on crutches after injuring his right ankle in last Sunday's loss to Buffalo. Rosario has a knee injury.

Linebackers Thomas Davis (hamstring) and Landon Johnson (shoulder), running back Jonathan Stewart (Achilles' tendon), fullback Brad Hoover (back) and kickoff specialist Rhys Lloyd (ankle) were listed as questionable. But they all practiced this week.

