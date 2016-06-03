Muhammad Ali's iconic personality always had a lasting effect

As a young Bay Area newspaper columnist, I had spent most of the past few months following the fortunes of the San Francisco 49ers, a juggernaut rolling toward a second consecutive Super Bowl title. But the spotlight of the sports world had turned to Vegas in early December with the third career match between Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. The two heated boxing rivals were meeting in a temporary stadium near the back parking lot of the Mirage, a fight for Leonard's middleweight title and a celebration of a new over-the-top destination in a city known for going over the top.