Much like his Super teams, Warner has been lifted from near ruin

"I have been a part of two organizations that nobody thought would get (to the Super Bowl)," Warner said. "That's something I want to hang on to for a lifetime. When I'm talking about one of the things that define my career and what is most special to me, stats, they are what they are. The bottom line is you want to impact the place you go and the people you're around, and I hope I've done that in my football career, both on and off the field."