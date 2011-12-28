Much at stake for Bengals, Ravens on Sunday

Inside story

A.J. Green missed the first meeting, which the Bengals narrowly lost. Baltimore's once-stout run defense has been sagging the last two weeks, but Cedric Benson is struggling. Baltimore's tight ends must overcome the loss of Anquan Boldin. Joe Flacco hit several explosive plays downfield in the first meeting, but in three career games at Paul Brown Stadium he has just a 58 passer rating, with three touchdowns and six interceptions, completing just 54 percent of his passes. All four of Baltimore's losses have come on the road.