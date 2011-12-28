Much at stake for Bengals, Ravens on Sunday

Published: Dec 28, 2011 at 08:02 AM

Why to watch
If the Ravens lose and Pittsburgh wins, then Baltimore -- despite having swept the Steelers -- would lose the division and open the playoffs on the road. The Bengals win and they clinch a playoff spot, which would mean three AFC North teams are in the dance.

Inside story
A.J. Green missed the first meeting, which the Bengals narrowly lost. Baltimore's once-stout run defense has been sagging the last two weeks, but Cedric Benson is struggling. Baltimore's tight ends must overcome the loss of Anquan Boldin. Joe Flacco hit several explosive plays downfield in the first meeting, but in three career games at Paul Brown Stadium he has just a 58 passer rating, with three touchdowns and six interceptions, completing just 54 percent of his passes. All four of Baltimore's losses have come on the road.

More: Go inside each Week 17 game

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL All-Breakout Team, Defense: Jaycee Horn and Derrick Brown poised to make noise in Carolina

Which up-and-coming defensive players are poised for stardom in the 2023 NFL season? Bucky Brooks spotlights 11 names to know on his All-Breakout Team. Do the Eagles have ANOTHER young stud? Which NFC South franchise boasts two selections?

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson expects 'huge step forward' for Detroit's offense this season

The Lions shocked many when they finished the 2022 season in the top five offensively in several major categories, including total yards, points scored and fewest turnovers. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson believes Detroit can be even better in 2023.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue ready to find 'stable home' with contender in 2023

In a career that's already seen him traded thrice, Yannick Ngakoue is hoping to land with a contender that can provide him some stability.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More