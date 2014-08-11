MRSA continues to be concern for health risk in NFL locker rooms

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Washington Post examined the risk of staph infection in NFL locker rooms, 10 years after Brandon Noble of the Washington Redskins contracted MRSA.
- The Associated Press reported that the NFL's new tablets for playbooks and injury information received mostly positive reviews.
- The Associated Press reported that St. Louis Rams defensive lineman Michael Sam, who is the first openly gay NFL rookie, called his league debut "awesome."
- ESPN reported how Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III had cancer survivors sign his football shoes.
- The Indianapolis Star reported that Colts tight end Dwayne Allen accepted his diploma on Friday at Clemson University.
- The Chicago Sun-Times featured a former Navy SEAL, who is a walk-on with the Northwestern football team.
- The Corvallis Gazette-Times looked at the concussion issue from the perspective of an Oregon State football coach and how the information age has changed training camp.
- The Washington Post reported on how Arlington County, Va., is buying new football helmets for its high school football players.
- WTOC-TV in Savannah, Ga., reported on what the city's high schools are doing to prevent football-related concussions.
- The Virginian-Pilot in Hampton Roads, Va., wrote an editorial about the need for more baseline concussion testing in football.
- The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported on programs that are helping to prevent concussions among Alaska athletes.
