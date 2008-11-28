MRI tests reveal no significant damage for Cowboys' Ware, Barber

IRVING, Texas -- Injured Dallas linebacker DeMarcus Ware and running back Marion Barber underwent MRI exams on Friday which revealed no significant damage a day after both were injured in the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day win over Seattle.
An MRI exam on Ware's hyper-extended left knee showed no ligament damage Friday. Tests on Barber's right fifth toe, which was dislocated, revealed no fracture.
Both players will receive treatment throughout the weekend. They will be evaluated daily next week.
Ware had three sacks, taking over the NFL lead with 15, before he sprained his left knee late in the third quarter Thursday.
Barber was hurt late in the first half, went to the locker room, came back after the break, but ran only one more time.
