MRI reveals just an ankle sprain for Vikes' Peterson, Frazier says

An MRI on Adrian Peterson's injured right ankle revealed nothing more serious than a sprain, Vikings interim coach Leslie Frazier said Tuesday in a radio interview, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.
With Adrian Peterson's status in doubt for Sunday's matchup with the Buffalo Bills, rookie runner Toby Gerhart could see significantly more playing time.
"Now it's just a matter of what he can or can't do ...," Frazier said on 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. "We'll know a little more (Wednesday) when he tries to put some weight on it and move around. So we're anxious to find out how he comes along."
Peterson underwent the MRI on Monday after he was injured in the second quarter of the Vikings' victory Sunday at Washington and did not return. Frazier said in his Monday news conference that he didn't believe the injury was worse than a sprain but that he couldn't be sure until the MRI results were in.
The Vikings' players were off Tuesday and will return to practice Wednesday to begin preparations for this weekend's game against Buffalo. The Star-Tribune speculated Peterson could see little to no work in practice this week.
Peterson has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his four pro seasons and has 1,016 this year, reaching 5,500 career yards before leaving in the first half Sunday. He ran for 36 yards on six carries, caught a 34-yard pass and scored his ninth touchdown of the season in the 17-13 victory over the Washington Redskins.
Frazier said defensive end Ray Edwards, who also sprained his right ankle Sunday was "similar to Adrian Peterson -- we'll kind of have to wait and see how he progresses over the course of the next couple of days."