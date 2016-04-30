 Skip to main content
'Mr. Irrelevant': Tennessee Titans take CB Kalan Reed

Published: Apr 30, 2016 at 11:56 AM

Everything ends ... even the NFL draft.

Southern Miss cornerback Kalan Reed was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 253rd and final pick in the 2016 NFL Draft on Saturday in Chicago.

Reed was a 2015 first-team All-Conference USA selection who set career highs as a senior with 56 tackles, four interceptions and 19 pass break-ups. Reed might be the last pick of the draft, but the man can play: Popular analytics site ProFootballFocus.com ranked Reed as No. 54 overall prospect on their board. That's a value buy, Jon Robinson!

Reed inherits the "Mr. Irrelevant" crown from former Louisville tight end Gerald Christian, who was selected as last year's final pick by the Cardinals. Christian tore his MCL in Arizona's final preseason game last summer and spent his first season on injured reserve.

As per tradition, Reed will be invited to be the guest of honor for a week-long Mr. Irrelevant celebration in Newport Beach, California, this summer. Reed will be awarded The Lowsman Trophy at a dinner banquet. He also gets an undisclosed financial reward, per NFL Media's Charles Davis.

Paul Salata, the Mr. Irrelevant founder who attended 38 NFL drafts, has passed the torch to his daughter, Melanie Fitch, who handed Reed the last ticket to the National Football League this weekend.

You are relevant, Kalan Reed. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise.

