Move the Sticks: What's a better situation: Jaguars or Bears? & College DTs to watch out for

Published: Nov 15, 2022 at 06:04 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the Monday Night Football game between the Commanders and Eagles. Then, the pair do a deep dive on what's the better situation: the Jaguars or Bears. After that, the duo preview the Titans-Packers matchup on Thursday Night Football. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss a few college defensive tackles who the public should watch out for.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Bears RB Khalil Herbert (hip) placed on injured reserve

Bears running back Khalil Herbert was placed on the injured reserve Tuesday due to a hip injury.

news

Ranking logjam of contenders for AFC's No. 1 seed: Chiefs, Dolphins, Ravens most trustworthy

Who do you trust most to emerge from the logjam of contenders in the AFC as the No. 1 seed? Eric Edholm provides his ranking of the top nine candidates to enter the postseason atop the conference.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard undergoes back surgery, will miss remainder of 2022 season

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard underwent successful back surgery on Tuesday morning following several evaluations, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE