Move the Sticks: What's a better situation: Jaguars or Bears? & College DTs to watch out for

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the Monday Night Football game between the Commanders and Eagles. Then, the pair do a deep dive on what's the better situation: the Jaguars or Bears. After that, the duo preview the Titans-Packers matchup on Thursday Night Football. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss a few college defensive tackles who the public should watch out for.