Move The Sticks: Week 3 big games, Chiefs body shop, risky business & rookie report card

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 3 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the group discusses the Los Angeles Chargers versus Kansas City Chiefs game and then, take the Chiefs into the body shop. After that, the trio look at eight risky business decisions from around the league. Then, the guys give a grade to the rookies who played based off their Week 3 performances. Following that, the trio analyzes the first overall pick from the last five NFL drafts. To wrap up the show, DJ, Bucky and Rhett preview the Week 4 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots.
Published: Sep 27, 2021 at 04:20 PM
news
Giants HC Joe Judge: OC Jason Garrett, DC Patrick Graham will continue calling plays
The Giants went winless in September. If New York's fortunes are going to change soon, it won't be the result of a staff shakeup. Amid questions about his coordinators, Judge told reporters Monday that OC Jason Garrett and DC Patrick Graham will continue calling plays. Naturally, he was asked why.
news
Fact or fiction: Rams team to beat in NFC? Bills most complete AFC squad? Ben Roethlisberger finished?
Are Aaron Rodgers and the Packers the biggest threat to the Rams' NFC supremacy? Can Pete Carroll's Seahawks break out of their funk? Has Ben Roethlisberger lost the fight against Father Time? Adam Schein separates fact from fiction across the NFL.