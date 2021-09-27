Move The Sticks: Week 3 big games, Chiefs body shop, risky business & rookie report card

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 3 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the group discusses the Los Angeles Chargers versus Kansas City Chiefs game and then, take the Chiefs into the body shop. After that, the trio look at eight risky business decisions from around the league. Then, the guys give a grade to the rookies who played based off their Week 3 performances. Following that, the trio analyzes the first overall pick from the last five NFL drafts. To wrap up the show, DJ, Bucky and Rhett preview the Week 4 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots.