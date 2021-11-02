Move The Sticks: Von Miller expectations, top RBs, WRs outside first round and what Saints should do at QB

Published: Nov 02, 2021 at 04:42 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by looking at the Los Angeles Rams' philosophy of players over picks and also focus on the expectations from their new linebacker Von Miller. With the recent injury of Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, the pair explains how you can get great running backs and wide receivers outside the first round. Next, the duo discusses who could be the next New Orleans Saints starting quarterback. Then, the the guys react to the New York Giants versus Kansas City Chiefs Monday Night Football game. To wrap up the show, DJ and Bucky look back at their initial scouting reports on New York Jets quarterback Mike White.

