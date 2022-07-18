Move The Sticks: Value of safety position, AFC West storylines with James Palmer

Published: Jul 18, 2022 at 04:10 PM

Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks with special guest James Palmer. To start off, the guys discuss the value and importance of the safety position, with a focus on Bengals safety Jessie Bates III. Next, the pair does a deep dive on the AFC West by looking at the Chiefs without Tyreek Hill, Russell Wilson under new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and much more. To wrap up the show, the duo touch on the Eagles expectations this season.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

