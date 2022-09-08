Move the Sticks: Super Bowl contenders draft & Week 1 preview

Published: Sep 08, 2022 at 05:41 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney agreeing to a new 10-year contract and then the duo give names of which college coaching stock they would buy for the next decade. Next, the pair do a draft where they pick their top 10 Super Bowl contenders. After that, the guys discuss expectations for wide receivers in new places. To wrap up the show, the duo preview the Week 1 matchups of the Buccaneers vs Cowboys and the Chiefs vs Cardinals.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

