Move the Sticks: Senior Bowl practice standouts; DJ's Top 50 NFL prospects 1.0

Published: Feb 02, 2023 at 03:25 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from Mobile, Alabama as the guys are covering the 2023 Senior Bowl. To start off, the guys react to the news of Tom Brady retiring by discussing how it affects the 2023 NFL Draft. Next, the pair focus on the American team at the Senior Bowl and go through some standout players from practice. After that, the duo highlight the standout practice players from the National team. To wrap up the show, DJ hits on a few players from his top 50 prospects 1.0 article.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

