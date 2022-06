Daniel Jeremiah is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein. To start off, the guys each name a rookie and second-year player they'd buy from the AFC South teams. Next, the pair react to the news of Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski retiring. Then for the rest of the show, the duo each name a rookie and second-year player they'd buy from the NFC South teams.