Move the Sticks: Reaction to Raiders-Chargers & breaking down top AFC teams

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by reacting to the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers "Monday Night Football" game. Next, the duo determine the top AFC teams and break them down. After that, the guys discuss the situation surrounding Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Then, the pair give their thoughts on Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy stating that quarterback Andy Dalton will remain the team's starter when healthy. To wrap up the show, DJ and Bucky talk about if Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer knew what he was getting into in terms of the expectations that come with working in the NFL.