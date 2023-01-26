Move the Sticks: Reaction to OC hirings + conference championship games preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of the Patriots hiring Alabama OC/QB coach Bill O'Brien as their new OC/QB coach, and also the Jets hiring former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their OC. Then, the pair gives some 2023 NFL Draft buzz that they've been hearing. After that, the duo preview the 49ers at Eagles NFC Championship Game. To wrap up the show, the guys look ahead to the Bengals at Chiefs AFC Championship Game.