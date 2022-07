Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to quarterback Baker Mayfield's trade to the Panthers and then further look at the impact it has on quarterback Sam Darnold. Next, the duo break down Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. To wrap up the show, the pair give their thoughts on USC and UCLA moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten in 2024.