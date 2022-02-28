Move The Sticks: Previewing the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine & AFC East Body Shop

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. The guys start by discussing the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine, combine news, which position groups and player they're most excited to watch. Next, the trio put the Bills and Patriots in the body shop to look at their team needs and break down what they can do to improve this offseason. Following that, the guys look at similar graded prospects within the same position group. Then, the trio put the Jets and Dolphins in the body shop. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's agent releasing a statement outlining his desire for a contract extension.