Move the Sticks: Potential Fits for J.J. Watt, Evaluating Top College Edge Rushers & Takeaways from Trevor Lawrence's Pro Day

Published: Feb 16, 2021 at 06:47 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the Houston Texans releasing defensive end ﻿J.J. Watt﻿ and determine potential fits for him (8:15). Next, the pair evaluate a few of the top edge rusher college prospects (16:24). After that, the duo discuss where Alabama quarterback Mac Jones could land in the draft (41:32). To wrap up the show, the guys touch on what they saw from Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence from his pro day (50:21).

