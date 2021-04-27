Move The Sticks Podcast: Zach Wilson 360

Published: Apr 27, 2021 at 10:01 AM

Who is Zach Wilson? Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks take a deep look at the quarterback prospect in their annual 360 series. The two scouts look past the tape and talk to those closest around Wilson. What was he like in high school? How good was he at basketball? What was he like at BYU? Jeremiah and Brooks first focus on Wilson's development before he got to college. The guys start by talking to Wilson's high school football coach at Corner Canyon High School, Eric Kjar, as he talks about how good Wilson was on the basketball court and why it helped him as a football player (3:50). Next, Wilson's high school basketball coach, Dan Lunt, touches on Wilson's athleticism (12:02). Then, former BYU offensive coordinator and current Baylor offensive coordinator, Jeff Grimes, discusses his first impression of Wilson and tells the story of recruiting him (18:43). Now, the pair switch their focus to Zach's college career. Grimes talks more about how Wilson battled through injury and became comfortable in the offense at BYU (21:44). Following that, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake joins as he emphasizes Wilson's toughness (35:28). Next, BYU wide receiver and Zach's college roommate, recalls experiences of playing with Wilson (38:50). Finally, Zach's trainer at 3DQB Training Company, John Beck, gives details about working with Wilson (42:58).

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones believes Cowboys have chance to select top defensive player at No. 10

With nine offensive players projected to potentially go off the board before the Cowboys pick 10th, owner Jerry Jones believes the best defensive player will still be available when he chooses. 
news

Geno Hayes, former Buccaneers linebacker, dies at 33

Geno Hayes, a former NFL linebacker who starred at Florida State, has died. He was 33. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday confirmed his death. He had liver disease and had been in hospice care.
news

The untold stories of the NFL's 2020 Virtual Draft

Many believed it would be a mistake to conduct it in the midst of a pandemic, but from Bill Belichick's dog to Jerry Jones' yacht to Kliff Kingsbury's mansion, the Virtual Draft of 2020 was one of the most memorable in NFL history, and a teaching moment for others to follow, writes Michael Silver. 
news

Washington bringing Ereck Flowers back in trade with Dolphins

Ereck Flowers﻿' tumultuous NFL career appears to have achieved some stability, and he's heading back to where he first found it. The Dolphins have agreed to trade Flowers to the Washington Football Team.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW