Move The Sticks Podcast: Zach Wilson 360

Who is Zach Wilson? Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks take a deep look at the quarterback prospect in their annual 360 series. The two scouts look past the tape and talk to those closest around Wilson. What was he like in high school? How good was he at basketball? What was he like at BYU? Jeremiah and Brooks first focus on Wilson's development before he got to college. The guys start by talking to Wilson's high school football coach at Corner Canyon High School, Eric Kjar, as he talks about how good Wilson was on the basketball court and why it helped him as a football player (3:50). Next, Wilson's high school basketball coach, Dan Lunt, touches on Wilson's athleticism (12:02). Then, former BYU offensive coordinator and current Baylor offensive coordinator, Jeff Grimes, discusses his first impression of Wilson and tells the story of recruiting him (18:43). Now, the pair switch their focus to Zach's college career. Grimes talks more about how Wilson battled through injury and became comfortable in the offense at BYU (21:44). Following that, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake joins as he emphasizes Wilson's toughness (35:28). Next, BYU wide receiver and Zach's college roommate, recalls experiences of playing with Wilson (38:50). Finally, Zach's trainer at 3DQB Training Company, John Beck, gives details about working with Wilson (42:58).