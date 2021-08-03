Move the Sticks Podcast: Top 10 NFL Offensive & Defensive Rookie of the Year Candidates

Published: Aug 03, 2021 at 04:35 PM

Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks with special guest Lance Zierlein. On this show, the guys start by discussing Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb﻿'s contract extension. Following that, the duo talk about the situation surrounding Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ in Houston. Next, the pair give insight into what they've heard about the top rookie quarterbacks during training camp. To wrap up the show, Lance goes through his top 10 NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates list.

