Move the Sticks Podcast: Takeaways from CFP National Championship, Reaction to Doug Pederson Firing

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys give their takeaways from the College Football Playoff National Championship between Alabama and Ohio State, while focusing on the top prospects (:56). Then, the pair focuses on Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and debate if he should go in the top five of the 2021 NFL Draft (18:18). To wrap up the show, the duo reacts to the Philadelphia Eagles firing head coach Doug Pederson and discuss if he would be a good candidate for the New York Jets' head coaching vacancy (28:16).
Aaron Rodgers on 2020 Packers offense vs. 2019: We're just better
Despite equal 13-3 records, there's a much different feel to this Packers team than the 2019 version. Ahead of Green Bay's postseason-opening NFC Divisional Round tussle with the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers chalked up the difference to confidence and just being flat-out better on offense.
'Guy named Blake' Hance reflects on sudden playing time in Browns' wild-card win: 'It's what you want'
Previously unknown offensive lineman Blake Hance received deserved attention Tuesday for his play in Cleveland's wild-card win over Pittsburgh on Sunday. Signed to the team's active roster out of dire need in Week 17, Hance didn't see the field until Sunday night, when backup-turned-emergency-starter Michael Dunn exited the game due to injury, forcing Hance into action.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will guest-host episode of 'Jeopardy!'
This future Hall of Fame QB, likely 2020 NFL MVP and Game of Thrones extra will guest-host this beloved American game show in the coming weeks. Who is Aaron Rodgers, and what is Jeopardy!?
Texans request to interview Eric Bieniemy, but will have to wait until Chiefs' season is over
The Houston Texans are late to the party, but at least they showed up. Houston has officially requested to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for its vacant head coaching position.
Seahawks extend GM John Schneider through 2027 draft
The Seahawks have reached an agreement on a contract extension with general manager John Schneider, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Seattle announced the new pact puts Schneider on its books through the 2027 draft.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'on pace' to return in time for Week 1
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he's on track to return from ACL and MCL injuries in time for the start of the 2021 season.
Raiders hire Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator
The Raiders are in need of an upgrade on defense. Their latest hire portends to one. The team announced Tuesday it has hired Gus Bradley as its new defensive coordinator, a hire that's familiar on multiple fronts.
Colts LT Anthony Castonzo retiring after 10 seasons
The Colts need a new left tackle. Anthony Castonzo, a linchpin of their offensive line for the past 10 years, announced his retirement Tuesday.
Ron Rivera: Wish I'd have given more QBs opportunities in 2020 training camp
Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera wishes he would've took a better look at all their quarterbacks during training camp and gave them more opportunities.
Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Divisional Round
The Bills are signing Devonta Freeman to their practice squad following a season-ending injury to rookie runner Zack Moss, Rapoport reported.