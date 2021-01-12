Move the Sticks Podcast: Takeaways from CFP National Championship, Reaction to Doug Pederson Firing

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys give their takeaways from the College Football Playoff National Championship between Alabama and Ohio State, while focusing on the top prospects (:56). Then, the pair focuses on Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and debate if he should go in the top five of the 2021 NFL Draft (18:18). To wrap up the show, the duo reacts to the Philadelphia Eagles firing head coach Doug Pederson and discuss if he would be a good candidate for the New York Jets' head coaching vacancy (28:16).