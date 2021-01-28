Move the Sticks Podcast: Senior Bowl Practice Recap, Interviews with Ian Book and Levi Onwuzurike

Published: Jan 28, 2021 at 12:19 AM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, Bucky talks with Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book about his Senior Bowl week, the culture at Notre Dame and what he wants to showcase to scouts (1:10). Next, Bucky speaks with Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike as he discusses who he models his game after, why Washington is a special place to play and he also tells stories of playing with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in high school (9:21). After that, the guys recap the first two days of Senior Bowl practices by focusing on who stood out, pick which position group looked the deepest and much more (18:21).

