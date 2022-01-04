Move The Sticks Podcast: Reese's Senior Bowl roster reveal show

Published: Jan 04, 2022 at 03:34 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special episode, the guys are joined by Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl Jim Nagy, as the Senior Bowl roster is revealed. The guys dive into the acceptances and players for each position group throughout the show. Also, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell joins to discuss his players who accepted to participate in the Senior Bowl.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

