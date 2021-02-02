Move the Sticks Podcast: Reaction to Stafford-Goff Trade, Takeaways from the Senior Bowl  

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend on a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the Detroit Lions trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for quarterback Jared Goff and draft picks (:40). Next, the trio gives five takeaways from the Senior Bowl (8:43). After that, Alabama running back Najee Harris talks to Bucky about Alabama's championship culture, his playing style and playing under head coach Nick Saban (22:12). To wrap up the show, the guys preview the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers by focusing on the top rookies in the game (29:55). All that and more in this packed episode.