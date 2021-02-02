Move the Sticks Podcast: Reaction to Stafford-Goff Trade, Takeaways from the Senior Bowl  

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend on a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the Detroit Lions trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for quarterback Jared Goff and draft picks (:40). Next, the trio gives five takeaways from the Senior Bowl (8:43). After that, Alabama running back Najee Harris talks to Bucky about Alabama's championship culture, his playing style and playing under head coach Nick Saban (22:12). To wrap up the show, the guys preview the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers by focusing on the top rookies in the game (29:55). All that and more in this packed episode.
Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes exude mutual respect on 'Super Bowl Opening Night'
As exhibited on Monday night, there's great respect for each other between Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. Both stars were hugely complimentary of each other while speaking with Kay Adams on "Super Bowl Opening Night."
Former Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer agrees to deal to become Jaguars passing game coordinator
Brian Schottenheimer, the former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, has agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars to become their passing game coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday night.
Chiefs DL Chris Jones on going for repeat: 'This is the reason you play the game. I want to retire with like six or seven rings'
The Chiefs are looking to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the Patriots in 2003-04 and the ninth all-time. Chris Jones certainly doesn't want to stop at two Super Bowl wins, but he most certainly realizes how important and improbable another triumph would be.
Jason Pierre-Paul on Chiefs' replacement tackle Mike Remmers: 'I didn't even know who that was'
Chiefs coach Andy Reid essentially confirmed that Mike Remmers will start at left tackle for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, though Buccaneers pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul isn't all that familiar with the O-lineman.
Tom Brady 'would definitely consider' playing beyond 45 if he maintains current pace
Tom Brady is in the Super Bowl at 43 years old, an incredible reality to consider, and it doesn't seem as if there's really any stopping him. While his past contemporaries fade into retirement, Brady just keeps on going -- and he said he might go past his once-absurd target age of 45.
Chiefs place WR Demarcus Robinson and C Daniel Kilgore on reserve/COVID-19 list
The Chiefs placed WR Demarcus Robinson and C Daniel Kilgore on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Ian Rapoport reports. Neither player is a positive case, however, and if they continue to test negative they should be available to play Sunday versus the Buccaneers, Rapoport added.
Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski calls Travis Kelce the 'best player' on Chiefs offense
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski gave a glowing review of Chiefs TE Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl LV while the Bucs defense aims to stop the All-Pro tight end.
Monday's injury and roster news: Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, S Antoine Winfield 'getting close' to returning
Antonio Brown was listed as doubtful for the Super Bowl after missing all of practice last week. His prospects of playing seem to have improved over the bye weekend. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said the veteran wideout is "getting close," noting he's been able to work on the side a bit with his injured knee.
Entering 10th Super Bowl, Tom Brady 'incredibly grateful' for Bill Belichick
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reflects on his two decades in New England and the importance of Patriots HC Bill Belichick to his success.
Tua Tagovailoa calls his rookie season with Dolphins 'below average'
For Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa, his first nine starts weren't impressive enough to send folks into the offseason raving about his future. Count Tagovailoa among the underwhelmed.