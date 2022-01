Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the action from the weekend on this special episode. The guys start by breaking down all the NFL firings of coaches and general managers. Then, the trio react to the thrilling Week 18 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. To wrap up the show, the guys quickly look at the top 10 order of the 2022 NFL Draft and touch on the most intriguing playoff matchup.