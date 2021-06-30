Move the Sticks Podcast: Ranking top 5 lockdown corners

Published: Jun 30, 2021 at 01:38 PM

Bucky Brooks and special guest Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, Bucky goes through his list of top 5 lockdown cornerbacks and then Rhett lists other cornerbacks who deserve to be honorable mentions (:31). Next, the guys look at teams that need one of their corners to step into the No. 1 role (13:00). To wrap up the show, the duo discuss Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin competing in the Olympic Trials (21:14).

