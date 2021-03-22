Move The Sticks Podcast: NFL Draft Debates + QB Team Fits

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. First, DJ and Bucky discuss some of the biggest draft debates that keeps the analysts awake at night leading up to April's selections, including wide receivers DeVonta Smith vs. Jaylen Waddle, running backs Najee Harris vs. Travis Etienne, and linemen Alijah Vera-Tuckers vs. Teven Jenkins vs. Jalen Mayfield (1:48). Next, the hosts discuss the best quarterback fits for NFL teams such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons, likely to be in the market to draft a QB (24:50).

