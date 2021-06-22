Move The Sticks Podcast: Most Impactful Rookies & Basketball Crossover Traits

Bucky Brooks and special guest Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. With the NBA playoffs going on, the guys look at which traits you see in basketball players that crossover to football players (1:44). Then, the duo give their picks for who they think will be the most impactful rookies this season (15:12). Next, Bucky and Lance discuss their thoughts on the College Football Playoff considering an expansion to 12 teams (29:16) and to wrap up the show, the guys explain how changes to the NCAA's NIL rules will impact student-athletes (36:36).