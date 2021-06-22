Move The Sticks Podcast: Most Impactful Rookies & Basketball Crossover Traits

Published: Jun 22, 2021 at 03:59 PM

Bucky Brooks and special guest Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. With the NBA playoffs going on, the guys look at which traits you see in basketball players that crossover to football players (1:44). Then, the duo give their picks for who they think will be the most impactful rookies this season (15:12). Next, Bucky and Lance discuss their thoughts on the College Football Playoff considering an expansion to 12 teams (29:16) and to wrap up the show, the guys explain how changes to the NCAA's NIL rules will impact student-athletes (36:36).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL matches Raiders DE Carl Nassib's $100K donation to The Trevor Project

With Carl Nassib's groundbreaking announcement came a purposeful pledge. Now the NFL has matched it. The league announced Tuesday it too is donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, which is the leading national organization centered on crisis and suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A conversation with Andy Behrens (aka Either/Or)

Marcas Grant is joined by the great Andy Behrens of Yahoo! Sports for this special late June edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.
news

Which franchise could win first Super Bowl in 2021 NFL season? Bills, Browns Titans top list

The NBA's conference finals are chock-full of new blood. This got Adam Schein thinking about the 12 NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl. Who has the best chance to hoist that first Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2021 season? Check out the rankings.
news

2021 All-Under-25 Team: Lamar Jackson leads NFL's rising stars

Who are the NFL's brightest young talents heading into the 2021 season? Nick Shook identifies the league's top rising stars at each position with his All-Under-25 Team, a group headlined by 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW