Move the Sticks Podcast: Landing Spots for QBs Who Could Be On the Move

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the decisions upcoming for quarterbacks and their contracts, dig deeper into the Detroit Lions trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for quarterback Jared Goff and examine Goff's fit in Detroit (1:00). Then, the duo looks at all the quarterbacks who could potentially be on the move this offseason and determine landing spots for them (14:59).
Buccaneers' trademark cannons to fall silent during Super Bowl LV
The Buccaneers are set to become the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium. Such a reality begs the question: Will they enjoy elements of their home environment? The team announced the cannons that customarily fire at Raymond James Stadium after Bucs TDs will be silent during Super Bowl LV.
New Seahawks OC Shane Waldron aims to establish 'balanced' but 'explosive' offense
Shane Waldron addressed the media for the first time as Seahawks OC, speaking vaguely of a unit he sees as one that's capable of doing many different things. "We're going to be a balanced offense that's going to have that ability to create explosive plays with that attacking mindset," he said.
Falcons not expected to trade QB Matt Ryan in 2021
The Falcons are not expected to trade QB Matt Ryan despite a completely new regime change in Atlanta, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Steve Spagnuolo: Chiefs defense can't allow Tom Brady to 'read our mail' in Super Bowl LV
Steve Spagnuolo knows what it takes to beat Tom Brady in a Super Bowl. He said what worked in the past might not work Sunday when the Chiefs take on the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.
Chiefs CB Breeland: 'I want a chance to showcase my talent against all' Bucs receivers
Bashaud Breeland is well aware of the talented corps of receivers the Buccaneers possess, but the Chiefs CB sees Super Bowl LV as an opportunity to showcase his talent.
Dolphins naming Eric Studesville and George Godsey as offensive co-coordinators
The Dolphins are elevating Eric Studesville and George Godsey to offensive co-coordinators, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
Le'Veon Bell: Sitting out 2018 'kind of reset my body' to help 'elongate my career'
Le'Veon Bell cemented his place in NFL history in 2018 when he received the franchise tag, refused to sign it and chose to sit out the entire season. The results since then haven't been very good, yet Bell has no regrets about his decision.
Tuesday's injury and roster news: Chiefs WR Watkins (calf) 'very optimistic' about playing Super Bowl LV
Sammy Watkins is trending toward his return from injury for Super Bowl LV. The Chiefs wideout has yet to appear in this season's playoffs.
George Kittle calls Jimmy Garoppolo 'fantastic' QB: 49ers 'can win a Super Bowl with him'
Jimmy Garoppolo's biggest advocate, George Kittle, joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday to stump for his quarterback. Kittle dismissed all the trade chatter as simple offseason gossip tea.
Official attendance expected for Super Bowl LV: 25,000 fans, 30,000 cutouts
The Super Bowl LV matchup between Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs will include 25,000 fans and 30,000 cutouts, per the NFL.