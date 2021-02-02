Move the Sticks Podcast: Landing Spots for QBs Who Could Be On the Move

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the decisions upcoming for quarterbacks and their contracts, dig deeper into the Detroit Lions trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for quarterback Jared Goff and examine Goff's fit in Detroit (1:00). Then, the duo looks at all the quarterbacks who could potentially be on the move this offseason and determine landing spots for them (14:59).