Move the Sticks Podcast: Key NFC Playoff Implication Games

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys debate if the Buffalo Bills can beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs (1:11). Next, the pair looks at the key NFC playoff implication games in Week 17 and emphasize the importance of investing in a backup quarterback (11:23). Then, the duo discusses if the Miami Dolphins could consider drafting a quarterback high in the 2021 NFL Draft (21:12). To wrap up the show, the guys play back a past interview from former college coach Urban Meyer on what a championship culture entails and after, look at if he would be a successful NFL head coach (29:39).