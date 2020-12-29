Move the Sticks Podcast: Key NFC Playoff Implication Games

Published: Dec 29, 2020 at 05:19 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys debate if the Buffalo Bills can beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs (1:11). Next, the pair looks at the key NFC playoff implication games in Week 17 and emphasize the importance of investing in a backup quarterback (11:23). Then, the duo discusses if the Miami Dolphins could consider drafting a quarterback high in the 2021 NFL Draft (21:12). To wrap up the show, the guys play back a past interview from former college coach Urban Meyer on what a championship culture entails and after, look at if he would be a successful NFL head coach (29:39).

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Washington LB Thomas Davis plans to retire after this season

﻿Thomas Davis﻿' career is coming to a close. Whether that will be as soon as this weekend depends on the Washington Football Team. The veteran linebacker said via an Instagram post that Week 17 will be his final regular-season game. 
news

NFL outlines postseason, offseason COVID-19 guidelines

The NFL informed teams that daily testing and intensive protocols will be maintained throughout the playoffs, while also laying out guidelines for clubs' offseason testing and workout rules in a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Bill Belichick: 'I would imagine' Cam Newton starts final game of 2020 season

Just one more game left in a disappointing season for the Patriots. Coach Bill Belichick said he would imagine Cam Newton would likely start over Jarrett Stidham.
news

Dwayne Haskins goes unclaimed on waivers; ex-Washington QB now a free agent

Former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins went unclaimed on waivers Tuesday, one day after being released by the Football Team, who drafted him in the first round less than two seasons ago
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW