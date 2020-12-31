Move the Sticks Podcast: Key AFC Playoff Implication Games

Published: Dec 30, 2020 at 07:37 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the Washington Football Team releasing quarterback ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ and emphasize the importance of preparation and commitment at the quarterback position (2:30). Next, the pair look at the key AFC playoff implication games in Week 17 with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns (15:38). To wrap up the show, the duo talk about which college players to watch out for in the College Football Playoff (18:47).

