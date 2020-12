Move the Sticks Podcast: Key AFC Playoff Implication Games

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the Washington Football Team releasing quarterback Dwayne Haskins and emphasize the importance of preparation and commitment at the quarterback position (2:30). Next, the pair look at the key AFC playoff implication games in Week 17 with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns (15:38). To wrap up the show, the duo talk about which college players to watch out for in the College Football Playoff (18:47).