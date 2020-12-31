Move the Sticks Podcast: Key AFC Playoff Implication Games

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the Washington Football Team releasing quarterback Dwayne Haskins and emphasize the importance of preparation and commitment at the quarterback position (2:30). Next, the pair look at the key AFC playoff implication games in Week 17 with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns (15:38). To wrap up the show, the duo talk about which college players to watch out for in the College Football Playoff (18:47).
Published: Dec 30, 2020 at 07:37 PM
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: 2020 Season Odds and Ends (aka The Cleanup)
Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the final NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of 2020. The duo dives into the latest news including Vikings RB Dalvin Cook missing his Week 17 matchup against the Lions, and who you should start and sit for the final week of the regular season.