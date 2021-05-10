Move The Sticks Podcast: Justin Fields is a bear (MTS 360)

Published: May 10, 2021 at 10:48 AM

Who is ﻿Justin Fields﻿? Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks take a deep look at the quarterback prospect in their annual 360 series.

The two scouts look past the tape and talk to those closest around Fields. What was he like as a kid? How good was he at baseball? What was he like at Ohio State? 

First, Fields talks to the media after being drafted by the Chicago Bears (3:05). Then, DJ and Bucky start by focusing on Fields' development before he got to college. The guys talk to Fields' private quarterback coach Ron Veal, who's trained him since the sixth grade, as he emphasizes how good Justin was at baseball (7:47). Then, DJ revisits an interview from the 2017 Elite 11 competition with himself, Fields, Rhett Lewis and Trent Dilfer (13:27). After that, Fields' high school football coach at Harrison High School, Matt Dickmann, talks about why Fields was so impressive at football and baseball (16:54). 

Now, the pair switch their focus to Justin's college career. Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day joins to discuss Justin's success at the program (25:39). Following that, Elite 11 head coach Trent Dilfer gives his evaluation of Fields (37:58). Next, Justin's trainer at 3DQB Training Company, John Beck, gives insight into how competitive he is (43:26). Then, Ohio State running back ﻿Trey Sermon﻿ talks about playing with Fields and touches on his leadership ability (47:32). Finally, former Ohio State and current Baltimore Ravens running back ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ dives into Justin's athleticism (49:10).

Move the Sticks is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

