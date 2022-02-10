Move The Sticks Podcast: How the Rams were built

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys go through the episode breaking down how the Los Angeles Rams built their team. First, the pair give credit to Rams general manager Les Snead for the roster he's constructed. Next, the duo analyze how the Rams built their offense through the draft, trades and free agency. Then, the pair focus on how the defense was put together. To wrap up the show, the duo give their Super Bowl picks and Super Bowl MVP predictions.