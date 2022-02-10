Move The Sticks Podcast: How the Rams were built

Published: Feb 10, 2022 at 04:03 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys go through the episode breaking down how the Los Angeles Rams built their team. First, the pair give credit to Rams general manager Les Snead for the roster he's constructed. Next, the duo analyze how the Rams built their offense through the draft, trades and free agency. Then, the pair focus on how the defense was put together. To wrap up the show, the duo give their Super Bowl picks and Super Bowl MVP predictions.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund.
news

Super Bowl LVI preview: What to watch for in Rams-Bengals at SoFi Stadium

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread breaks down what to watch for when the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah vows to swim in Cincinnati chili if team wins Super Bowl

When asked what he'll do if his Bengals win the Super Bowl on Sunday, tight end C.J. Uzomah made a bold promise. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW