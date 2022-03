Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks after coming back from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. To start off, the guys react to the news of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returning to Green Bay. Then, the pair give their big picture combine takeaways. For the rest of the podcast, the duo look at each position group from the combine and break down the players who stood out.