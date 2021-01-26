Move the Sticks Podcast: Five Takeaways from Championship Sunday

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back and pick fives storylines that stood out from Championship Sunday in a special new episode of "Move the Sticks." To start off, the guys discuss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' aggressive playing style in a win over the Green Bay Packers (:55). Next, they look at the Packers' late-game decisions (9:05). Later, the trio explains why the Kansas City Chiefs are no longer bored after their dominant win over the Buffalo Bills (15:08). Then, they talk about the Bills and why field goals won't beat the Chiefs (21:21). To wrap up the show, the guys preview the Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and Buccaneers (29:29). All that and more in this packed episode.