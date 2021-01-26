Move the Sticks Podcast: Five Takeaways from Championship Sunday

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back and pick fives storylines that stood out from Championship Sunday in a special new episode of "Move the Sticks." To start off, the guys discuss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' aggressive playing style in a win over the Green Bay Packers (:55). Next, they look at the Packers' late-game decisions (9:05). Later, the trio explains why the Kansas City Chiefs are no longer bored after their dominant win over the Buffalo Bills (15:08). Then, they talk about the Bills and why field goals won't beat the Chiefs (21:21). To wrap up the show, the guys preview the Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and Buccaneers (29:29). All that and more in this packed episode.
CDC, NFL hope findings of what makes a close contact high risk will limit public spread of COVID-19
A CDC paper published Monday stated that the NFL found transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 occurred in less than 15 minutes of cumulative contact between individuals and therefore brought about the league redefining what constituted high-risk close contact.
Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach
Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday.
Chargers hire Saints QBs coach Joe Lombardi as offensive coordinator
Perhaps the biggest voice in Justin Herbert's ear moving forward has been decided. Joe Lombardi, who's spent the past five seasons coaching quarterbacks for the Saints, has agreed to terms with the Chargers to be their offensive coordinator, Ian Rapoport reports.